Micah and Sonia's Last Leg

Help get Micah and Sonia back to the States!





Due to unforeseen global cirumstances including rising fuel prices and an Ebola outbreak in several African countries, Micah and Sonia need your help to complete the last leg of their journey back to the U.S.





These funds will be used to cover their stay in Nairobi, Kenya, to receive Sonia's finacee visa as well as their flights from from Uganda to Nairobi, and from Nairobi to Los Angeles.





We ask first and always that you pray for God's provision for them during this time of transition, and we ask further that, if God has given you the means and the desire, that you prayerfully consider supporting them financially as they reach the end of this chapter and begin the next here in the U.S.





Update from Micah: The wait in Nairobi has really dragged on. We have heard nothing from the embassy in over a week, and there is no telling when the approval will come through. With all this waiting, our expenses have gone past initial estimates. We are so thankful for all your help!