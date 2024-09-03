Mia’s Missions

Hey y’all! It’s Mia! I am raising support to attend Circut Rider Discipleship training school! I leave September 28th to Huntington Beach California for 3 months to learn how to evangelize, disciple, publicly share my faith, and leadership skills! After my 3 months I will go into 3 months of putting into practice all I have learned! My outreach destination will not be known until December! I am so exited for this journey and new chapter of my life!

A little bit about me and my heart for missions. As child I had a pretty rough upbringing I was raised in a drug and alcohol run home and by the age of 8 years old my mom had gone to prison and my dad had commit suicide. Being bounced around family members homes and actually living with my mother again when she got out of prison when I was 10 then being taken out of her care to be adopted by my aunt and uncle Misty and Don Buckner along with my 3 brothers. At age 14 I was in a traumatic accident with my cousin and due to the severity of the accident he passed away. At 15 I was sent to a therapeutic boarding school where I spent 11 months.

While this is a very brief of my story I have had and known Jesus my whole life and without that I wouldn't be who I am today doing what I am doing today. I want everyone to be able to experience and know this love to.

If you would like more information feel free to call or email me! Id also love to tell you about my newsletter.



Email: miabuckner024@gmail.com

Cell: 352-643-1979