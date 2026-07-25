Mia's Wayumi Expedition '26 - Youth Tribal Mission

Hi everyone,





My name is Mia Robitaille, and I am finishing my first year at Ethnos360 Bible Institute in Waukesha, WI. My time at EBI has been filled with some of the best experiences I've ever had. I greatly appreciate the opportunity to study God's Word and to be surrounded by a Christ-centered community this past year, as well as for the next school year.





This summer, May 31- July 24, I've been asked to be part of an Ethnos360 internship at Wayumi, a Christ-centered youth camp dedicated to tribal missions, culture, and language acquisition in Jersey Shore, Pennsylvania. My experience as a Missionary Kid (MK) from Indonesia will fit in quite nicely into this program. It's intense, immersive, and incredibly rewarding work, teaching teens about the world beyond their hometowns and guiding them through hands-on cultural immersion experiences that could change their lives forever.





This internship is unpaid, therefore I am trusting the Lord for gas money, car insurance, and everyday supplies and activities. If you are interested in investing in this with me, please see the link below.





I can promise you one thing: witnessing a teenager grasp their first tribal language, understand better their relationship with their Creator, and participating in their first prayer circle at our nightly campfires will be a memory that will be hard for these teens and I to forget. And that’s exactly what we will be working towards at Wayumi Expedition 2026.

If you would like to help me reach my goal of $4,000, click the 'Donate Now' button or share this message with a friend! 💖





Love, Mia Robitaille