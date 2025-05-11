Mia's daughter's recovery

Dear friends,

I'm reaching out with a heavy heart because my dear friend, Mia Mendez, urgently needs our help. Mia has been instrumental in helping my son through his battle with bipolar disorder, and she’s also been a compassionate, unwavering support for me personally. Beyond that, she’s a powerful advocate and a source of hope and strength for so many in the mental health community.

Mia has endured more than her fair share of hardship in life, yet she continues to show up for others with grace, resilience, and an open heart. Now, in her time of crisis, it's our turn to show up for her. Her beautiful daughter is battling a fentanyl addiction, and Mia has dropped everything to travel out of state in a desperate effort to bring her daughter home and keep her alive.

Mia has had to leave her job and is now facing financial difficulties, as she is trying to find her daughter quality treatment without insurance.

I am asking you to help Mia and her family during this difficult time. Any donation, big or small, would be deeply appreciated and will go directly towards covering the costs of her daughter's treatment and care.

If you do not know Mia, you can read about her here: https://recoverwithmia.com/

If you do not know me, you can read about me here: https://www.purelyjanet.ca/

With gratitude,

Janet Ebos