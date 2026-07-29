Mias Mission to Guatemala

Mia Lopez will be going to San Raymundo, Guatemala for a year of service. This year of service will be completely volunteer-based. To make it possible, Mia is raising $25,000 to cover housing, food, healthcare, and the resources and supplies she will share with the school and community.

From January to December 2026, she will be volunteering at Liberty Christian Academy, a non-denominational school for girls who have faced abuse, poverty, and other challenges that no child should have to endure.

With a background in nonprofit work, counseling experience, and strong cross-cultural adaptability, Mia is well-prepared for this calling. She has traveled to Guatemala eight times, building lasting connections and a deep love for the people and culture. This year, she is eager to continue that journey by providing mental health services, support through an abuse prevention program, and resources to students, teachers, and even members of the surrounding villages.

Every contribution—big or small—will directly support her ability to live and serve in Guatemala.

By giving, you are not only helping Mia follow her calling, but you are also investing in the lives of young girls who deserve safety, opportunity, and a future filled with hope.