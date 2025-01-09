Campaign Image

Mia Linds Family Living Exenses During Chemo

Goal:

 USD $12,000

Raised:

 USD $11,442

Campaign created by Mary Lowrance

Campaign funds will be received by Matt Lind

Mia Linds Family Living Exenses During Chemo

Hello Everyone,

We are putting this fundraiser together for our sister Abby and her husband Matt, as they have just discovered their little Mia Philomena, who is 9 months old, has Retinoblastoma (cancer of the eye.) They are having to unexpectedly go to Tennessee for treatment in a St. Jude's program for a few months, which is why we are starting the fundraiser; Matt can not both work and be there with Abby and Mia, as they need to continue to have a way to pay bills back home. The fundraiser would take care of their living expenses as well as possible assistance with medical bills, and Matt can take time away from his job. Abby is also expecting a little boy in May, so we can only imagine how stressful this must be for her... She will have to reconfigure all of her prenatal/birth plans.

This news has been emotionally difficult for them, as I am sure it would be for any parent, but as many of you may know they lost their firstborn, little Ignatius, less than 2 years ago; so the fear and pain of loss is very real. We hope, with all of your help, we can lighten the burden of financial worry for them, so they can put all focus on getting their little Mia back to picture perfect health.

Please know, anything helps but most especially your prayers. Please pray for a miraculous cure, or a medical success...whatever God Wills. Thank you and God Bless.

Recent Donations
Show:
Bennett Kraemer
$ 100.00 USD
1 hour ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
5 hours ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 25.00 USD
18 hours ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 1000.00 USD
19 hours ago

Good Luck and God Bless

Petra Perez
$ 200.00 USD
20 hours ago

Praying so much for you and your sweet babies.

Anonymous Giver
$ 1000.00 USD
20 hours ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
21 hours ago

With many prayers for all of you.

Delperdangs
$ 100.00 USD
22 hours ago

Praying for the best. Praise God.

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
1 day ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 25.00 USD
1 day ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 500.00 USD
1 day ago

Patricia Ross
$ 100.00 USD
1 day ago

God bless your family.

Matt Garlick
$ 500.00 USD
1 day ago

Will keep you all in my prayers

Todd and Missy
$ 100.00 USD
1 day ago

Thinking of your little family and praying for you all!

Sebastian van Beek
$ 50.00 USD
1 day ago

Chris and Taylor
$ 100.00 USD
2 days ago

We are praying for Mia and for you!

Anonymous
$ 25.00 USD
2 days ago

We are praying for your sweet girl 🙏

Alice Montgomery
$ 100.00 USD
2 days ago

We will pray for a complete recovery. May God bless you and your family.

Lucky and Tina Bowles
$ 100.00 USD
2 days ago

Our thoughts and prayers are with you and your sweet baby Mia.

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
3 days ago

Can't imagine what you are going through. What words can be said, except we are praying for you and your little girl. God bless you, Mike and Donna Craig

Updates

Follow this campaign to get email notifications when the campaign owner posts an update.

Prayer Requests

Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.

Campaigns Near Me

GiveSendGo

The place where help and hope go hand in hand.

Start a GiveSendGoSupport GiveSendGo