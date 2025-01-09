Mia Linds Family Living Exenses During Chemo

Goal:
USD $12,000
Raised:
USD $11,442
Hello Everyone,
We are putting this fundraiser together for our sister Abby and her husband Matt, as they have just discovered their little Mia Philomena, who is 9 months old, has Retinoblastoma (cancer of the eye.) They are having to unexpectedly go to Tennessee for treatment in a St. Jude's program for a few months, which is why we are starting the fundraiser; Matt can not both work and be there with Abby and Mia, as they need to continue to have a way to pay bills back home. The fundraiser would take care of their living expenses as well as possible assistance with medical bills, and Matt can take time away from his job. Abby is also expecting a little boy in May, so we can only imagine how stressful this must be for her... She will have to reconfigure all of her prenatal/birth plans.
This news has been emotionally difficult for them, as I am sure it would be for any parent, but as many of you may know they lost their firstborn, little Ignatius, less than 2 years ago; so the fear and pain of loss is very real. We hope, with all of your help, we can lighten the burden of financial worry for them, so they can put all focus on getting their little Mia back to picture perfect health.
Please know, anything helps but most especially your prayers. Please pray for a miraculous cure, or a medical success...whatever God Wills. Thank you and God Bless.
Good Luck and God Bless
Praying so much for you and your sweet babies.
With many prayers for all of you.
Praying for the best. Praise God.
God bless your family.
Will keep you all in my prayers
Thinking of your little family and praying for you all!
We are praying for Mia and for you!
We are praying for your sweet girl 🙏
We will pray for a complete recovery. May God bless you and your family.
Our thoughts and prayers are with you and your sweet baby Mia.
Can't imagine what you are going through. What words can be said, except we are praying for you and your little girl. God bless you, Mike and Donna Craig
