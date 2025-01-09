Mia Linds Family Living Exenses During Chemo

Hello Everyone,

We are putting this fundraiser together for our sister Abby and her husband Matt, as they have just discovered their little Mia Philomena, who is 9 months old, has Retinoblastoma (cancer of the eye.) They are having to unexpectedly go to Tennessee for treatment in a St. Jude's program for a few months, which is why we are starting the fundraiser; Matt can not both work and be there with Abby and Mia, as they need to continue to have a way to pay bills back home. The fundraiser would take care of their living expenses as well as possible assistance with medical bills, and Matt can take time away from his job. Abby is also expecting a little boy in May, so we can only imagine how stressful this must be for her... She will have to reconfigure all of her prenatal/birth plans.



This news has been emotionally difficult for them, as I am sure it would be for any parent, but as many of you may know they lost their firstborn, little Ignatius, less than 2 years ago; so the fear and pain of loss is very real. We hope, with all of your help, we can lighten the burden of financial worry for them, so they can put all focus on getting their little Mia back to picture perfect health.

Please know, anything helps but most especially your prayers. Please pray for a miraculous cure, or a medical success...whatever God Wills. Thank you and God Bless.

