Mi angelito nesesita alluda

I am a desperate asking for help to cover the expenses of my daughter, who suffers from diffuse intrinsic pontine glioma (DIPG), a disease for which there is no treatment in my country. I must seek treatment abroad, and it is very expensive, which I cannot afford. Please, any help is greatly appreciated. My little princess needs it most of all. I especially need to buy a treatment of( Everolimus), a medication that is beyond my reach. I ask for your help and many prayers for my daughter's recovery.