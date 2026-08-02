Mexico Fathers and Sons Trip

Our team will spend several days working side-by-side, building a home from the foundation of with other fathers and sons from Rockharbor Church. We are partnering with Amor ministries in Mexico.





As I prepare for this experience, I would love your support in a few ways. Pray for me and the team pray that God will protect our travels, give us strength as we work and open doors from meaningful conversations. Consider supporting financially. The total cost of the trip is 1500. Your financial support help cover, travel, lodging, building supplies, and ministry costs share encouragement as we prepare.





As I get ready for this trip, I’m intentionally preparing for whatever God wants to teach me and how he wants to use me.





Thank you for considering partnering with me through prayer, giving an encouragement. I’m grateful for your support and excited to see how God moves through our team in the family we get to serve. I can’t wait to come back and she about gone on this trip.



