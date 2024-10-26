Help Metzgars & Banners Who Lost Home in TN Floods

Terry & Sandi Metzgar have lived their lives raising their family, serving their community, and loving everyone in their orbit. If you know them, you love them—and if they know you, at some point they’ve given you a kind word or a helping hand.

Just last year, Terry & Sandi finally finished building the last home they ever intended to live in: a small, refurbished cabin overlooking the Nolichucky River in Greene County, Tennessee. Their daughter & son-in-law, Mark & Jennifer Banner, added an attached second house next door, completed less than a year ago. The two-home property was a favorite gathering spot for their family, including seven grandchildren.

Within just a few hours on September 27, 2024, both homes were suddenly destroyed. Hurricane Helene’s catastrophic flooding brought the Nolichucky River roaring to unprecedented levels, felling bridges, washing away homes, and inundating even the local hospital to its roof.

The Metzgars’ and Banners’ homes were submerged to the roofline. The waters rose so quickly that they barely had enough time to escape—much less save many belongings.

Since then, the local community has come around them in remarkable ways, providing food, clothing, and cleanup. Thankfully, they were able to find temporary rental housing. We’re so grateful they’re unharmed and that God has provided for their immediate needs through His people.

But as they turn the corner from immediate needs to the beginnings of recovery, it's a daunting hill to climb. At this point, there has been minimal financial help from insurance or government. It's still unclear how much reimbursement they can expect from insurance to rebuild their homes and replace lost contents. Meanwhile, there is the cost of monthly rent and replacing daily items like clothing and housewares.

We had to convince Terry & Sandi to let us put this fundraiser together. They aren’t accustomed to being on the receiving end of giving. But there’s one thing I know for sure: if it were anyone else in this situation, they would be the first in line to give. I’ve seen their sacrificial generosity toward family, friends, and outright strangers over the years. Now, the Lord has decided it’s their turn.

We’ve set our initial goal amount at $20,000. It feels like a lot—but it’s probably only enough to get these two families started toward recovery. We’ll see what God does and reassess their ongoing needs as time goes on.

We know the needs of Appalachia are overwhelming. The loss to our dear family is just a tiny part of it. But as God puts these losses on your heart, please consider a gift to help Terry, Sandi, Mark & Jen recover. We can assure you that every penny of this fundraiser directly helps Helene flood victims who are known and dear to us, who love the Lord, and who have spent their whole lives helping others. (A longtime volunteer with Habitat for Humanity, Terry is already back to building homes for his neighbors in the wake of the floods.)

When I think of Terry, Sandi, Mark & Jen, I think of Jesus’ words in Luke 6: “Give, and it will be given to you. A good measure, pressed down, shaken together and running over, will be poured into your lap. For with the measure you use, it will be measured to you.”

These faithful believers have given generously throughout their lives. Let’s show them love in their moment of need and bless them with a good measure: pressed down, shaken together, and running over.