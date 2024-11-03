Campaign Image

Seasons Greetings Neighbors! We are hosting a collection for the Santa Parade on 12/1. Our family loves watching the parade every yr and we decided to participate and give back in 2024. We will be representing the neighborhoods of Little Pond and Spring Hill with our float "Santa's Summer Sleigh" and hope to bring some cheer and warmth to this years parade. Our float will consist of our family Jeep and small boat in tow, festooned with garlands, lights and holiday fun. Santa's helpers may follow in a mock jet ski. Riding along will be several children from the neighborhood whom you may know; Adeline and Brant (Stevens - 35LP), Sebastian and Luca (O'hare - 28SH), Charlie and Colby (32SH), Wally and Clyde (Dodge - 8SH), Mia and Jack (Troy - 16SH). We heard the grinch may even don some water skis behind the boat! We will be taking care of the float and decorations so any donations made to this campaign will be transferred directly parade committee. Approximately $16,000 is needed to fund the Santa Committees events so we are hoping to chip away at that a little bit.
Recent Donations
Brooke Club Donation
$ 125.00 USD
1 month ago

HoHoHo from the Dad’s of Little Pond

Nussey Family
$ 50.00 USD
1 month ago

We had a blast! Thank you!

Dodge Fam
$ 50.00 USD
1 month ago

The OHare Family
$ 50.00 USD
1 month ago

Thanks Stevens!!

James Family
$ 50.00 USD
1 month ago

Merry Christmas

The Cronins
$ 50.00 USD
1 month ago

The Lelands
$ 50.00 USD
2 months ago

Merry Christmas!

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
2 months ago

Stevens Family
$ 50.00 USD
2 months ago

Ho! Ho! Ho!

