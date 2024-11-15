Help The Smock Family With a Medical Need

**Help Merrill Fight Breast Cancer and Secure Future Care**



In July 2024, our world was turned upside down when my wife, Merrill Smock, was diagnosed with breast cancer following a routine mammogram. The news was a devastating shock to Merrill and our family.

Since then, Merrill has undergone a series of diagnostic tests and biopsies, culminating in surgery on August 16th to remove two lumps from her right breast. While we are hopeful for her recovery, the financial strain has been immense. To date, we’ve incurred over $3,500.00 in out-of-pocket expenses for testing and surgery, with additional costs expected for post-operative treatments and follow-ups of another $3,000.00 to $4000.00.

Starting January 1, 2025, we face a new challenge—covering our own health insurance premiums, estimated at $1,000.00 per month through the health insurance exchange. This means our total estimated need, including medical bills and a year of insurance coverage, comes to $18,000.00

We’re reaching out to ask for your support in helping us manage these unexpected costs. Your contributions will go directly toward Merrill’s medical expenses and securing health insurance coverage to ensure her continued care. Any amount helps, and we deeply appreciate your kindness and generosity during this difficult time.

Thank you for standing with us on this journey.

David and Merrill Smock