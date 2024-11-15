Help The Smock Family With a Medical Need

Goal:
USD $18,000
Raised:
USD $4,461
Campaign funds will be received by David Smock
**Help Merrill Fight Breast Cancer and Secure Future Care**
In July 2024, our world was turned upside down when my wife, Merrill Smock, was diagnosed with breast cancer following a routine mammogram. The news was a devastating shock to Merrill and our family.
Since then, Merrill has undergone a series of diagnostic tests and biopsies, culminating in surgery on August 16th to remove two lumps from her right breast. While we are hopeful for her recovery, the financial strain has been immense. To date, we’ve incurred over $3,500.00 in out-of-pocket expenses for testing and surgery, with additional costs expected for post-operative treatments and follow-ups of another $3,000.00 to $4000.00.
Starting January 1, 2025, we face a new challenge—covering our own health insurance premiums, estimated at $1,000.00 per month through the health insurance exchange. This means our total estimated need, including medical bills and a year of insurance coverage, comes to $18,000.00
We’re reaching out to ask for your support in helping us manage these unexpected costs. Your contributions will go directly toward Merrill’s medical expenses and securing health insurance coverage to ensure her continued care. Any amount helps, and we deeply appreciate your kindness and generosity during this difficult time.
Thank you for standing with us on this journey.
David and Merrill Smock
Much love and our blessings over you both as you cleave to the lover of your souls and the giver of life. This will only prove to enhance and increase your heavenly call. May the eyes of your hearts be open to those ministering to from the community of heaven and may you find crazy cool encouragement as you discern the winds of His presence.
So sorry you are dealing with this terrible disease. Praying for total recovery and healing.
We're praying for complete supernatural healing and provision over you with abounding peace, joy and grace from King Jesus in Jesus' name. 🙏
We are praying for you, Merrill. We love you!
Love you!
May your community lift you up as you heal. Blessings to you on your journey.
We love you, and are standing in faith with you believing for complete healing in Jesus name.
Dear David & Merril, My prayers are with you as you go through this journey. If you get an opportunity, attend a Billy Burk service. I’ve heard many testimonies of healings through him, esp cancer. He’s personally been healed x 2.
Prayer for peace and healing and provision!
Big, BIG hug from Rebecca and I. Come visit us in Florida and get away from the cold for a few days or a week or two…
Praying for your healing and provision all the way Merrill!!! You got this!!! Xoxo
Sweet Merrill! May heaven release resources of healing. Praying for full restoration. All my love.
Praying for you!
Sweet Merrill! Sending all of the healing prayers and hugs to you!
Follow this campaign to get email notifications when the campaign owner posts an update.
Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.