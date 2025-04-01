Mercy to Myanmar

Please Help the People of Myanmar

We have been working alongside many Christian evangelists in Myanmar for the past three years. Many of our dedicated workers live in the city of Mandalay, which is at the epicenter of the recent earthquake. Tragically, many of our friends have lost everything.

We are urgently gathering resources to assist those in need. There is a critical shortage of basic necessities—food, water, and shelter. We ask for your prayers during this difficult time. Reports suggest that over 2,000 lives have been lost, and many more are still missing.

100% of the funds raised will go directly to the people in Myanmar to help provide the aid they need. Thank you for your support and compassion during this crisis. Your generosity will make a meaningful difference in the lives of those affected.