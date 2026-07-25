Mercyposh Foundation Outreach In Nigeria

Help Us Bring Hope to Vulnerable Families Across Nigeria

Mercyposh Foundation was born from a simple dream—to show God's love through acts of kindness. We didn't start with wealth or big sponsors. We started with faith, compassion, and a heart that refused to ignore the suffering around us.

Every outreach reminds us that many children go to bed hungry, mothers struggle to provide basic needs, and countless families have lost hope. We believe that no act of kindness is too small when it comes from a heart of love.

Through Mercyposh Foundation, we provide:

Food relief for hungry families Cash support for struggling mothers School bags, books, pens, and educational materials for children Care and encouragement for vulnerable women and families Community outreach that restores hope and dignity

Today, we are asking you to become part of this mission.

Your donation—whether big or small—can feed a family, put school supplies into the hands of a child, or remind someone that they are not forgotten.

Together, we can spread love through giving and changing lives, one outreach at a time.

Every gift matters. Every life matters. Every act of kindness creates hope.

Thank you for believing in Mercyposh Foundation and for helping us make a difference in Nigeria.

Motto: Spreading Love Through Giving.