GiveSendGo Logo
Fundraiser Image

Mercyposh Foundation Outreach In Nigeria

Goal₦10,000,000 NGN
Raised₦0 NGN

Fundraiser created byMercyposh Foundation

Fundraiser funds will be received by Non governmental organization and event manager

Mercyposh Foundation Outreach In Nigeria

Help Us Bring Hope to Vulnerable Families Across Nigeria

Mercyposh Foundation was born from a simple dream—to show God's love through acts of kindness. We didn't start with wealth or big sponsors. We started with faith, compassion, and a heart that refused to ignore the suffering around us.

Every outreach reminds us that many children go to bed hungry, mothers struggle to provide basic needs, and countless families have lost hope. We believe that no act of kindness is too small when it comes from a heart of love.

Through Mercyposh Foundation, we provide:

  1. Food relief for hungry families
  2. Cash support for struggling mothers
  3. School bags, books, pens, and educational materials for children
  4. Care and encouragement for vulnerable women and families
  5. Community outreach that restores hope and dignity

Today, we are asking you to become part of this mission.

Your donation—whether big or small—can feed a family, put school supplies into the hands of a child, or remind someone that they are not forgotten.

Together, we can spread love through giving and changing lives, one outreach at a time.

Every gift matters. Every life matters. Every act of kindness creates hope.

Thank you for believing in Mercyposh Foundation and for helping us make a difference in Nigeria.

Motto: Spreading Love Through Giving.

Recent Donations

Updates

Prayer Requests

Click the Pray button to let the fundraiser owner know you are praying for them.

Fundraisers Near Me

Family
Home for Babu & Rama
Raised: $1,200 USD
Goal: $14,000 USD
Home for Babu & Rama

Hi everyone, I am setting up an online fundraiser for the purpose of building a small house for Babu and Rama, a long lost neighbour of mine from Indi...

Loading...

Community
Help Costume MYPT's Youth Production of Patience!
Raised: $290 USD
Goal: $2,000 USD
Help Costume MYPT's Youth Production of Patience!

Methuen Young People’s Theatre is delighted to present Gilbert and Sullivan’s Patience this year—a production that MYPT last staged in 34 years ago!Br...

Loading...

Community
Faith in Action: Feeding Our Community
Raised: $185 USD
Goal: $1,000 USD
Faith in Action: Feeding Our Community

Hi, we’re Hannah and Emilio.For years, God has placed a deep calling on our hearts to serve those experiencing homelessness throughout Springfield, Ho...

Loading...

Medical
The First Non-Rolling Foam Roller: Help Launch It!
Raised: $8,550 USD
Goal: $75,000 USD
The First Non-Rolling Foam Roller: Help Launch It!

The Foam Roller That Doesn't Roll™ is our motto describing our simple novel home and gym exercise devices designed to fix the problems of rolling off...

Loading...

Medical
Standing with Holly in Her Breast Cancer Journey
Raised: $18,775 USD
Goal: $25,000 USD
Standing with Holly in Her Breast Cancer Journey

First and foremost, we are asking for your prayers.As Holly begins her journey through a breast cancer diagnosis, our greatest hope is not found in a...

Loading...

Business
Help Support Independent Media
Raised: $3,448 USD
Goal: $2,000 USD
Help Support Independent Media

SUPPORT INDEPENDENT MEDIA! If you appreciate our independent media effort, please support us to fight censorship! We are being silenced in every front...

Loading...

Medical
Support Family Along during Recovery from Surgery
Raised: $260 USD
Goal: $5,000 USD
Support Family Along during Recovery from Surgery

Hello my name is Allison and I have been out of work since November due to a new diagnosis of epilepsy. I will be undergoing brain surgery the first w...

Loading...

Family
Rebuilding After Stroke, Loss & Hardship
Raised: $150 USD
Goal: $3,000 USD
Rebuilding After Stroke, Loss & Hardship

Help Me Through This Difficult SeasonMany of you know me through my writing, music, fiber arts, or our fellowship in Christ. Asking for help is not so...

Loading...

Memorial
Help my mom
Raised: $1,365 USD
Goal: $100,000 USD
Help my mom

Update: Unfortunately my dad passed yesterday morning. My mom could really use all the support while we navigate this new part of our lives. We...

Loading...

Family
Reliable Help is On the Way! I do need a car!
Raised: $110 USD
Goal: $500 USD
Reliable Help is On the Way! I do need a car!

I’m asking for community support. Many of you know my son Blais died in a motorcycle accident just over a year ago on September 30, 2023 I went into a...

Loading...

See More Fundraisers

GiveSendGo

The place where help and hope go hand-in-hand.

Start a GiveSendGoSupport GiveSendGo
Border Curve