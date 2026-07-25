Mercy Ships - Science Teacher

I will be joining Mercy Ships, a hospital boat that brings medical aid to different parts of Africa. For the next two years I will be working as a science teacher on the onboard academy of Africa Mercy teaching the children of families such as doctors or engineers that work on board. My journey will begin with 6 months in Madagascar, before moving to Togo, in between I will be going for training in Texas while the ship undergoes annual maintenance in South Africa. Mine and the academies aim is to bring children a Christian based education, the money raised will go toward covering the costs involved for volunteering for this fantastic organisation.