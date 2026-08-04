Mercy and hope

My name is Mohammed Khaled Abed from Gaza. I created this fundraiser to help displaced families who are living in tents and facing very difficult humanitarian conditions.

Many displaced people have lost their homes and are struggling to get basic needs such as food, clean water, clothing, and daily essentials. Through this campaign, we hope to provide support and bring hope to families who need help the most.

Any donation, no matter how small, can make a real difference in the life of a displaced family. Thank you to everyone who supports us and stands with people in need during these difficult times.