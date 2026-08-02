Mentoring Leaders, Multiplying Kingdom Impact





My name is Joseph Namutala, and for more than 20 years I have had the privilege of mentoring and walking alongside young Christian leaders in Kenya and across Africa.

My passion for mentorship was shaped by Paul’s words to Timothy:

“Don’t let anyone look down on you because you are young, but set an example for the believers…” - 1 Timothy 4:12





I have been invited to serve as a mentor in YLG4 (Young Leaders Generation), a 10-year mentorship journey investing in emerging Christian leaders from around the world. I have been connected with five young leaders from Uganda, Ethiopia, Romania, Pakistan and India.





The journey has begun, but will be consolidated with a gathering in São Paulo, Brazil, from 15–22 March 2027, where mentors and young leaders will meet, build relationships and lay the foundation for a decade of intentional mentorship.





For me, this is more than attending a conference. It is an opportunity to invest in the next generation of Christian leaders and multiply Kingdom impact across nations.





Will you partner with me?





I am seeking to raise USD 3,000 to cover my registration, flight, visa and related travel costs to São Paulo.

You can partner with me by:

Praying for this mentorship journey Giving towards the USD 3,000 goal Sharing this campaign with others who believe in investing in young leaders





Every contribution, regardless of size, will help make this journey possible.





Thank you for partnering with me as we mentor leaders and multiply Kingdom impact.



