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Mental Health Matters: Help Robert Heal

Goal$50,000 USD
Raised$0 USD

Fundraiser created byBailey Landrum

Mental Health Matters: Help Robert Heal

Help Robert Heal and Receive the Mental Health Care He Needs

Robert has struggled with serious mental health challenges for many years. On the day of this tragic incident, he was experiencing a severe mental health crisis that dramatically altered his ability to think clearly and make rational decisions.

Based on what those who know and love him understand about his mental state that day, Robert was not trying to harm a police officer. They believe he was experiencing a suicidal crisis and that his actions were an attempt at what is commonly referred to as "suicide by police." Tragically, the encounter ended with Robert being shot by law enforcement.

Although he survived, Robert now faces a long and difficult road to recovery. He requires extensive medical care, rehabilitation, and specialized psychiatric treatment to address both his physical injuries and the mental illness that contributed to this heartbreaking event.

Our hope is that this tragedy becomes the beginning of healing. Robert deserves compassionate, evidence-based mental health care and the opportunity to rebuild his life.

In addition to the overwhelming medical and psychiatric expenses, Robert and his family are facing significant legal costs. These funds will help ensure he has experienced legal representation to advocate for appropriate treatment and to help him navigate the legal process with full consideration of his mental health condition.

We are asking for your support during this incredibly difficult time. Every donation, no matter the amount, will go toward Robert's medical care, psychiatric treatment, rehabilitation, and legal expenses.

If you are unable to donate, please consider sharing Robert's story. Your kindness, prayers, and support mean more than words can express.

Thank you for standing with Robert during this incredibly difficult time. Every dollar makes a meaningful difference and brings him one step closer to the care, healing, and advocacy he deserves.

"The Lord is close to the brokenhearted and saves those who are crushed in spirit." — Psalm 34:18

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