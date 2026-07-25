I've really had it rough most of my life. My mom passed when I was young and I was left with an abusive father who I was taken away from by the state for physical abuse. I've struggled with addiction and mental health issues all of my life and I'm trying so hard to get help, but I just don't have the money to afford the medications. I'm honestly at my wits end and I've started contemplating just ending it all so I don't have to suffer anymore. If you can even just donate $1, I'd be forever grateful. If you can't, please share this so maybe someone else might be able to help. I'm not really expecting help, but I promised my daughter I would try and get better for her. Please find it in your hearts to help me. Please.