Menstrual Cups for Our Mission Trip

As many of you know, I am headed to with my husband on a global team at the end of September! We are incredibly excited to partner with the pastor there and show up to work where we are needed as we exemplify the love of Christ in another country that does not have access to the same resources that we have here. Which leads me to this:





As you also know, I am also a doula! I love helping women and empowering them and I am PUMPED I get to show my heart and love for my fellow sisters in other nations - in (Sept.) and in Guatemala (Nov.). My love of these communities is already so deep and I can't wait to show them the love of Christ, sister to sister. So of course I asked the missionary in Guatemala what the women of these communities need specifically, outside of housing and food for their families. When I brought up menstrual cups/reusable menstrual supplies, the answer was a solid, “Yes!” and so through a generous donation, I have been able to obtain 10 Saalt cups to give to the 10 leaders over the 120 women currently taking part in the women's ministry. Wow!!





So when the pastor of the church we are partnering with asked if our team going to could bring reusable menstrual supplies among other requests, I jumped in immediately and said, “I will!” Praise the Lord, He sees the needs of the women in these impoverished nations!!





And now, here is why I am bringing it to your attention:

If you don't know already, reusable menstrual materials are VERY important in impoverished nations, and here is why. In my time living in Cairo, Egypt I learned from the *workers* there that when non-reusable period products are thrown away (pads and tampons), they go to the dump, where women who live in Garbage City (a real place, look it up!) rummage through to find these pads and tampons, wash them, and use them for themselves or to sell for money to other women. You can only imagine the whole slew of health issues this can cause! When these women have access to reusable menstrual products, they have a safe way to care for themselves without risking their lives, for YEARS. These cups are easy to use, easy to care for, and can last 10 YEARS! Also, how wonderful and empowering to have a cleanly, self-owned product to care for yourself.





Here's where I could use your help: I already have 10 cups I get to bring to Guatemala, praise the Lord! But right now, I have ZERO cups to bring to …

Through my doula business, I have access to purchasing these menstrual cups wholesale! Instead of buying them at Target for $30/each, I can get them for $20, and so I am reaching out for donations. I am fully funded for my trip, fully funded for my Guatemala trip, so this is the over and above way that we get to bless the communities while we're there. Would you consider sending $20 for a woman to have access to a health care product? I want to show these women that even their most intimate needs are seen by our Lord Jesus. That He loves them as His daughter. Like the woman with the issue of blood, he knows them by name and he cares.





My goal is $1000. This will buy 50 cups! My hope is to bring this many to , but would love to bring even more to Guatemala if I can get over and above the $1000.