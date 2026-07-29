Mens Bible Study Tuesday AM Group

Our men’s Bible study has become much more than just a weekly gathering. It is a brotherhood built on faith, encouragement, accountability, and support. Each week, we come together over coffee and devotionals to grow stronger in our relationship with God and with one another.

As our group continues to grow, we are hoping to raise donations to help support the ongoing needs of our men’s group. Contributions will help cover simple weekly expenses such as coffee and devotionals, while also allowing us to support brothers within our group who may be walking through financial hardships or difficult seasons in life.

Our heart is to create a place where men can come as they are, be strengthened in their faith, and know they are never walking alone. We also have members actively serving and sharing the Gospel in their communities and beyond, and we would love the opportunity to help support those efforts as well.

Most importantly, we ask for your prayers for wisdom, growth, strong families, and for God to continue using this group to impact lives. Any donation, big or small, is greatly appreciated and will go directly toward supporting this mission and the men within it.

We are incredibly thankful for the community of God fearing men the Lord has brought together and for everyone willing to stand beside us in support.