Mendy Fund Legal Retainer to Get my babies home

Marlboro County, SC ($2,500): The custodian of my 6-year-old daughter & 15 year old daughter), is in direct contempt of our final permanent custody order. Custodian completely blocked my court-ordered unsupervised visitation this past weekend, forcing law enforcement to intervene. I have the official police incident report in hand, but local free legal aid is at maximum capacity. I need this retainer to hire a private attorney to file an emergency Rule to Show Cause for contempt.

Richmond County, NC ($2,000): I have a private family attorney ready to file an immediate action for an Emergency Exchange Order to safely recover my 9-year-old daughter. I must secure a $2,000 upfront retainer fee to activate them.

My Promise: Our court orders state the violating party can be required to pay attorney fees. I promise all donors that any legal fees the judge orders the defendants to reimburse me will be paid to get my babies home or to another mother in need. help me get them home! 🙏💔