Memphis Hip-Hop Culture Celebration

"When you think of the global sound of hip-hop today, you are thinking of Memphis, Tennessee. From the raw, tape-hiss heavy basements of the 90s to the massive, chart-topping stadium anthems of right now, Memphis has never just followed the culture—Memphis dictates it.

But for too long, the pioneers who built this multi-billion-dollar sonic empire haven't received their flowers on the grand scale they deserve. That changes now. We are launching a historic, large-scale music event to celebrate the past, present, and future of Memphis hip-hop—and we need your partnership to make it legendary."