Memorial Service for Maria Carmen Gomez

Our hearts are broken as we say goodbye to our beloved mother, grandmother, aunt, cousin, Maria Carmen Gomez.





She suffered with Dementia for more than 10 years, Diabetes, Parkinson and her last months with many infections due to gangrene in her foot. During this incredibly difficult time, we are asking for help to cover funeral and memorial expenses so we can give Maria the beautiful farewell she deserves. Any donation, no matter the size, will mean more than words can express and will help ease the financial burden on our family. If you are unable to donate, we would be deeply grateful if you could keep our family in your prayers and share this fundraiser with others. Thank you for your love, compassion, and support as we honor the life of our cherished Maria Carmen Gomez.