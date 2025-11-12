Memorial of our loved one Jennifer

Jennifer Anita was a light to everyone who knew her. She had the kindest heart, the warmest smile, and a way of making every room feel brighter.





We lost Jennifer too soon, and our hearts are broken. This fundraiser is created to honor her beautiful life and to ask for support during this difficult time.





The funds raised here will go directly toward funeral costs and memorial arrangements so the family can focus on healing and celebrating Jennifer’s life.





Every donation, no matter how small, and every prayer shared here means so much to us. Thank you for helping us give Jennifer the tribute she deserves.





With love,

The Anita Family