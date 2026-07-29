Memorial Fund for Nikki T. Dungee

I am humbly requesting financial assistance to help fund a memorial service for my beloved little sister, Nikki.





Nikki did not have life insurance, which is heartbreaking and unfortunate, but I cannot imagine not honoring her life and giving our family the opportunity to say goodbye with love and dignity.





Please consider giving from your heart to help us prepare a meaningful farewell for her. Every donation is a blessing and brings us one step closer to sending Nikki off beautifully.





For those who are able to donate, please take a moment to complete the attached link so our family knows who you are and can formally thank you for your kindness, love, and support.











