Memorial for Mom

My mother in law, Cindy, passed away this week. Unfortunately, this wasn't expected. My husband and I are very tight on funds and there are several things we cannot afford to cover for her final expenses. Any help would be appreciated. I am disabled and my husband has been only able to work odd jobs for the past three years because we always had to be here for his mom. She was a beautifully sweet soul and I want to give her the memorial and service she deserves. She was so much more to me than a mother in law, she was my second mom.