Memorial Fund for Larry Liles

🕊️ In Memory of Larry Dewayne Liles 🕊️





Larry Dewayne Liles was a great friend to many, but to us, he was so much more. He was an amazing husband, dad, brother, uncle, and an incredible person who touched so many lives.





If you knew Larry, you probably knew two things about him: he was funny, and he loved working on cars. Larry spent almost all of his time working on and painting cars. If you saw him around town, chances are he had paint on him or you could smell the paint from a mile away. 😂❤️ That was his passion, and he loved what he did.





Over the past year, Larry was diagnosed with end-stage cancer. After fighting this terrible disease, he is now on hospice care as our family cherishes the time we have with him.





Larry has always been the kind of person who would help anyone. He was generous, loving, and never thought twice about lending a hand to someone in need. If you knew Larry, you know just how big his heart truly is.





Unfortunately, with Larry becoming ill, his business(FineLines Custom Painting) had to close, leaving his wife, Lesa, with the burden of his final expenses on top of everything else our family is facing.





We are humbly asking for help. If you have $1, $10, $50, or $100 to spare, anything would mean more to our family than you know. Every donation will go toward Larry’s final expenses and help take one less burden off of Lesa during an incredibly difficult time.





If you aren't able to give, we completely understand. Please consider sharing this, praying for Larry, Lesa, and our family, and helping us surround them with the same love and generosity Larry showed to others throughout his life.





“And my God will meet all your needs according to the riches of his glory in Christ Jesus.” — Philippians 4:19 🙏💙





Thank you from the bottom of our hearts for loving Larry, supporting our family, and helping us make this difficult time just a little easier. 🕊️❤️