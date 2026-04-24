Memorial fund for Karen Bancroft





Hello Family and Friends





It is with great sadness to share that my mother passed away early this morning, Monday June 22, 2026, following a period of declining health and organ failure.





In accordance with her wishes, I am making arrangements for her cremation and to place her remains with my father in Kennewick, Washington. Unfortunately, my mother did not have life insurance, and my ability to cover these costs has been impacted by taking time off work to provide her care.





I am seeking financial assistance to help cover the following expenses:





- Cremation costs (estimated between $1,200 and $2,400)

- Travel expenses from Spokane to Kennewick to carry out her final wishes





Any support you can provide during this difficult time would be greatly appreciated.





Thank you for your consideration.





Sincerely,





Cynthia Bancroft







