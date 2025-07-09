Memorial fund for Jaelyn and Lenora

Please help us surround Lindsey and her family with prayers and love as they navigate the tragic loss of her daughters, Jaelyn and Lenora. Lindsey and her family are requesting privacy at this time and will reach out to people when ready. Please respect their wishes as the next few days and weeks will be difficult.





Jaelyn and Lenora are remembered by all as the kindest and sweetest kids. Their love for God and family was seen by all and will leave a lasting impression on everyone who knew them.





During this time, Lindsey will be taking a break from her small business as she grieves her beautiful children. We are reaching out to anyone who would like to help support her during this time. Donations will be used for funeral expenses, mortgage, utilities, and day to day living expense while she take the time she needs to process and heal.





For those who share their faith, we offer these scriptures as comfort. A reminder of God's love even during difficult times when human reasoning and understanding are difficult.





Psalm 34:18 - The Lord is near to the brokenhearted and saves the crushed in spirit.





Psalm 55:22 - Cast your burden on the Lord, and he will sustain you; he will never permit the righteous to be moved.





Revelations 21:4 - He will wipe away every tear from their eyes, and death shall be no more, neither shall there be mourning, nor crying, nor pain anymore, for the former things have passed away.























