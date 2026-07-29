Memorial Foundation for My Sister

I'm raising money to establish a memorial foundation and golf tournament in honor of my sister, who recently passed away. She was diagnosed with an unknown case of muscular dystrophy, and this will be a way to celebrate her memory while supporting a cause close to her heart as well as helping with research to identify this specific strain of muscular dystrophy.





The funds raised will go toward creating and hosting this annual golf tournament as a lasting tribute to her. Through this event, we hope to bring together people who knew and loved her, and to direct support toward muscular dystrophy research and awareness in her name.





Your support would mean so much as we work to honor her legacy and create something meaningful in her memory.





Sincerely,

Hearted Daisies Memorial Foundation





In memory of:

Bonnie Jaynay Vogel 02/13/1973-06/09/2026