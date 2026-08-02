Memorial for neighbor

I have been working with my elderly neighbor for the past five months as his caregiver. He has endured 14 strokes over the past several years and has been bed-ridden . His ex sister-in-law has been caring for him for the past four years or so with absolutely no compensation. He passed away on Friday and has no funding for any type of services. Cremation services run approximately $2500 the family is in need of assistance in providing these services for him and I would love to see his sister-in-law in getting some new clothes, that she has not had in many many years. Unfortunately, this family has very little and I would like to bless them with the Services with your help. I pray God’s richest blessing on anyone that can donate. God bless you