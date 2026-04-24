Memorial for Khanh Ta

Our grandmother Khanh passed away peacefully on June 17th, 2026 in the place she wanted to return to - Syracuse, NY. We all wish she had more time but she lived a long 96 years.





Khanh was a beautiful, headstrong, virtuous and incredibly diligent grandmother. She became widowed at the age of 35, but Khanh persevered, immigrated with her daughter Tam Nguyen to the US, and took great care in raising her children and grandchildren for many many years. She made everyone around her laugh and smile, cooked the most delicious Vietnamese food, and was devoutly Catholic.





Her presence will be greatly missed but we know she's in a better place now and at peace.





We would love to give her the memorial and service she deserves. Any help would be greatly appreciated.





Thank you,





The Nguyen Family