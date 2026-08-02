Memorial For John Andrew

In Loving Memory of John Andrew

In June 2025, my beloved brother, John Andrew, passed away, leaving behind family and friends who continue to miss him every day. His memory lives on in our hearts, and I am grateful for the love, laughter, and moments we shared with him.

As I continue honoring John's life, I have been informed that the memorial cemetery in Mission requires a permanent tombstone for his resting place. Unfortunately, my family is not in a financial position to purchase one at this time.

I am humbly asking for any assistance, no matter how small, to help provide John Andrew with the memorial marker he deserves. Every contribution brings us one step closer to fulfilling this requirement and creating a lasting place where family and friends can visit, remember, and honor his life.

If you are unable to give, I completely understand. Your prayers, kind thoughts, and sharing this message with others mean so much to my family.

Thank you from the bottom of my heart for your compassion, generosity, and support as we remember my beloved brother, John Andrew May God bless you for your kindness.



