Memorial Expenses of Bonnie Harris

It is with heavy heart to announce that our Mother, Bonnie Jean Harris has lost her Battle with cancer. She was surrounded by family in her final moments. She went peacefully and is forever now in the Kingdom of Heaven with Our Lord and Savior. I thank all who lifted us up during this time. She is finally at peace and where cancer can no longer hurt her. I love you Mom, Ill see you soon. I know that you will always be around looking over us from your heavenly perch. Say Hello to Grandma and Grandpa for us. We will miss you. Untill I see you again Mom, I Love You and don't worry we got it from here. Rest in Peace.

Forever in our hearts. 💕

Bonnie Jean Harris

November 5, 1946 - June 18, 2026







