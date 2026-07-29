Memorial Expenses for Van Matthews

Our family recently experienced the loss of our uncle, Van. He lived a very private life and often kept to himself, but he was loved by those who knew him best. Over the years, he faced many health struggles. Most recently, he was diagnosed with lung cancer and he made the decision to stop treatment and spend his remaining time peacefully and on his own terms. Unfortunately, Van did not have life insurance or financial arrangements in place. As his next of kin, we are doing our best to honor his final wishes and give him the dignity and peace he wanted.







