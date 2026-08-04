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Memorial Donations for Pat Baker

Goal$11,000 USD
Raised$450 USD

Fundraiser created byCindy Blair

Fundraiser funds will be received by Cindy Blair

Memorial Donations for Pat Baker

As we mourn the loss of Pat (Patricia) Baker, a beloved sister, aunt, and friend, we are reaching out to her family and friends.


The funeral is scheduled for Friday, August 14 at the Watson Funeral Home in Millsboro, Viewing 10-11, Funeral 11-12. Pat didn’t have life insurance. To help cover those expenses, we would like to extend the opportunity to give. Pat believed strongly in Godly principles. One such principle is the “give and it shall be given to you, pressed down, shaken together, and overflowing.” She gave in many ways- time, talents and skills, and money when able. And she was cared for and loved throughout her life. We believe with her that God honors His word, and therefore see this as such a beautiful way to honor Pat. This is an invitation to give and be blessed in the giving.


But beyond the expense of the funeral, we would love to further honor Pat by making a donation for a cause near and dear to her heart. For many years, Pat participated in a “Walk for Life” event hosted by the Sussex Pregnancy Care Center.” She had a passion for all children. Her heart hurt for those who didn’t survive the womb, so she educated people and raised funds.


The listed goal includes the rough cost $10k for the funeral and memorial service and a $1k donation. Any and all funds raised beyond the funeral cost will go to Sussex Pregnancy Care Center in Pat’s name.


As we have a deadline to pay in full, we are asking that if you plan to donate, to do so by August 9th. However, we will leave the platform open for 2 weeks. Additionally, while GiveSendGo doesn’t charge a fee, there are credit card processing fees. If you would like to avoid them, alternative ways to give include Venmo- @Cindy-Blair-36. Please put “Pat Baker” in the notes. You can reach out to a family member for additional options.

 

Thank you all for your love, support, and for helping us give Pat the beautiful farewell she deserves.

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