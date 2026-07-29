I've been taking care of my mom for the past 15 years. It started at the part-time situation and quickly escalated to 24/7 care when she developed dementia, and became bedridden.

She passed away suddenly and it was very unexpected. It's been a little over a month and I can't really wrap my head around it I'm not sure entirely who I am if I'm not taking care of her.

The apartment that we were living in informed me that I had three days to get out of the apartment. We live solely on her Social security which isn't much and certainly didn't afford for me to be able to find a place especially within 3 days. I gave away most of my stuff and went to the storage unit for her stuff. Where we live there are plenty of people there that are low income and so I decided to donate a lot to my mom's friends and neighbors.

I need to have a memorial service for my mom to celebrate her life in all the wonderful things she did for everyone else. She was a truly selfless woman and I miss her so very much

Consequently I'm now living in my car which is going to be taken away from me if I can't get back on my feet.





It's very hard for me to reach out and ask for help because anytime in the past that I have nobody has ever come through. I am at rock bottom.







