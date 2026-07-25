Meme maker

I need funds to make better memes. In 1972, a crack commando unit was sent to prison

by a military court for a crime they didn't commit.

These men promptly escaped from a maximum security stockade

to the Los Angeles underground.

Today, still wanted by the government they survive as soldiers of fortune.

If you have a problem, if no one else can help, and if you can find them...

maybe you can hire The A-Team.