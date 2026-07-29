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Melvins Open Heart Surgery Recovery Support

Goal$10,000 USD
Raised$700 USD

Fundraiser created byCodi Harris

Fundraiser funds will be received by Codi Harris

Melvins Open Heart Surgery Recovery Support

On 5/11 Melvin was admitted into the hospital on diagnosis of a moderate heart attack, following 3-4 days of smaller heart attacks. On 5/11 we were finally able to convince him to see a Doctor. During the emergency room visit, he was also made aware that he is diabetic. Melvin was admitted overnight until he could have a heart cath done on 5/12. During the cath, the doctors discovered that 2 arteries are 100% blocked and the 3rd is 95% blocked. They also discovered that he has a leaking valve.


Under the circumstances of all these issues adding up, he will be undergoing a triple bipass. Dad has no Insurance, being that he is a simple man and only goes to the doctor whenever he absolutely has to. He isn't rich, never has been, but has always been a great father and Peepaw, even to those that aren't his blood. No one is a stranger to him and he can talk anyone's ear off about anything. He would help a stranger do almost anything if they just asked. 


My grandfather is on oxygen full time and dad is over there everyday to make sure he is fed, has his medicine and anything else that may be needed. Dad has the biggest heart and now it is about to be tested. He will be upset that I made this fundraiser, because he doesn't ask for help. But, with no insurance he will need as much help as family, kids, friends, and strangers can give him throughout this long battle and recovery. 


Donations will go towards therapy, medications, equipment, and medical bills. Most of his everyday bills will be taken care of. Dad is a great person, and anything will help, even prayers. Donate or not, God bless you! There is not a more humble man than Melvin, and if it wasn't for me asking for it, he wouldn't accept the help. All support is appreciated and thank y'all.

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