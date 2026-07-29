Overcoming Debt to Save My Small Business

​Hello everyone,

​I am reaching out today with a heavy heart but a clear goal: I am asking for your support to help me navigate a financial crisis and, most importantly, ensure I can fulfill my promises to the clients who have trusted me with their most special days. 🕊️✨

​How I Got Here

In 2021, my world changed when my mother was diagnosed with Stage 4B cervical cancer. During her fight and her eventual passing that same year, I did everything I could to provide for her care, which led to significant medical debt. 🏥❤️ Over time, despite my best efforts to manage repayments, interest and personal business setbacks caused the situation to spiral into a cycle that I can no longer manage alone.

​The Current Challenge

As many of you know, I run an events management business. While my clients have paid in full for their upcoming weddings, those funds were unfortunately absorbed by these mounting debts. I am now at a critical point where I lack the immediate funds to pay our suppliers. 💔 My biggest fear is failing the couples who have entrusted me with their weddings and seeing my professional reputation—something I’ve worked years to build—be lost to this struggle.

​My Commitment to Growth

I am not sitting still. I have been actively:

​Searching daily for a full-time job to create a steady income stream. 💻💼

​Applying for government business assistance and loans to restructure my debt. 🏛️

​Working tirelessly to find solutions that protect my clients first.

​How You Can Help

I am seeking donations to help bridge the gap for my immediate supplier payments. Every cent raised will go directly toward:

​Paying wedding suppliers so my clients’ events proceed perfectly. 💐🍰

​Stabilizing my financial foundation so I can stop the cycle of borrowing and focus on working my way out of debt honorably.

​Asking for help is the hardest thing I’ve ever done, but I want to be transparent before it’s too late. I am determined to fulfill my obligations and move forward with integrity.

​Whether it is a small donation or simply sharing this post, I am eternally grateful for your kindness and grace. 🙏✨