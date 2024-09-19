Melissa's Healing Fund

Goal:
USD $12,000
Raised:
USD $1,797
Campaign funds will be received by Melissa Riches
Please join in prayer for and financial support of the Riches family as our beloved Melissa battles cancer. Melissa will be receiving treatment at the Mayo Clinic for five and a half weeks, followed by additional treatment back home. Please pray for her, her family, and her doctors.
Melissa and her family are an incredible blessing to our community. We are so grateful for the gifts of her hospitality, generosity, faith, kindness, and friendship. We pray for her swift healing!
May God reward you!
Rezamos por vosotros, Melissa. Un abrazo muy fuerte desde España.
God is with you.
All my love! Fiona
Praying for the Riches. We love you all.
You and your dear family will be in my prayers!
May God bless you, Melissa, your husband and children!
May God bless you!
