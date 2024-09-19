Campaign Image

Melissa's Healing Fund

 USD $12,000

 USD $1,797

Campaign created by Elizabeth Slobodnik

Campaign funds will be received by Melissa Riches

Please join in prayer for and financial support of the Riches family as our beloved Melissa battles cancer.  Melissa will be receiving treatment at the Mayo Clinic for five and a half weeks, followed by additional treatment back home.  Please pray for her, her family, and her doctors.

Melissa and her family are an incredible blessing to our community.  We are so grateful for the gifts of her hospitality, generosity, faith, kindness, and friendship.  We pray for her swift healing!

May God reward you!

The Pierson Family
$ 300.00 USD
15 days ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 157.00 USD
1 month ago

Leon Fernandez Family
$ 250.00 USD
1 month ago

Rezamos por vosotros, Melissa. Un abrazo muy fuerte desde España.

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
2 months ago

Luke Sara Noll
$ 50.00 USD
3 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 40.00 USD
3 months ago

God is with you.

Anonymous Giver
$ 200.00 USD
3 months ago

Fiona Holly
$ 50.00 USD
3 months ago

All my love! Fiona

Anonymous Giver
$ 250.00 USD
3 months ago

Susan Traffas
$ 100.00 USD
3 months ago

Praying for the Riches. We love you all.

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
3 months ago

You and your dear family will be in my prayers!

anomymous
$ 50.00 USD
3 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
3 months ago

May God bless you, Melissa, your husband and children!

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
3 months ago

May God bless you!

