Melissa's Healing Fund

Please join in prayer for and financial support of the Riches family as our beloved Melissa battles cancer. Melissa will be receiving treatment at the Mayo Clinic for five and a half weeks, followed by additional treatment back home. Please pray for her, her family, and her doctors.

Melissa and her family are an incredible blessing to our community. We are so grateful for the gifts of her hospitality, generosity, faith, kindness, and friendship. We pray for her swift healing!

May God reward you!