Melissa Jonkman Ministry Support

For many years I have desired to work in ministry in some capacity. After spending time on mission trips of various lengths, God continued to lay this desire on my heart and show me the need for further study in the area of missions. By His grace I have now graduated with a Bachelor of Religious Education - Honours - Intercultural Studies.

God continues to open doors and Lord willing, I hope to move to Ontario, California, to take up a position there working alongside Pastor Taylor Kern and Pastor Daniel Ventura in the Spanish ministry of Ontario United Reformed Church.

The Spanish ministry of OURC is an outreach arm of the English speaking church and their desire is to reach people with the gospel in their first language. The population of Ontario, CA is heavily Hispanic and having a church that offers worship services, Bible studies and fellowship opportunities in Spanish allows many to experience the joys of Christian family without language barriers.

As with many missional ministries, there is need for outside support. As the name of this platform suggests, in order for any mission to work well, there are some whose calling is to support the Kingdom work through giving and sending, and there are some whose calling is to further the Kingdom work through going. If you are willing to partner in the work of the Spanish ministry of Ontario URC, any amount you can spare, either small or large, will help to fund my work so that I can focus on the work of ministry without the additional burden of financial worry. I recognize that money can be tight for many, and if you cannot give, please know that prayer support is just as valuable!

We look forward to seeing what God will do through the faithful giving and labours of all of His people!

Soli deo gloria!