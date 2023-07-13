All the Love to Ellie & Emerson Fund

Melissa Lynne Haringa passed away suddenly on Monday, July 10, 2023. She was only 42 years old.

Her daughter had just had surgery that day and was recovering at home. Melissa had been fine and in an instant, everything changed for her husband of 7 years, Sam and for her twin 3 year old girls, Emerson and Ellie.

Melissa was a graduate of Whitinsville Christian School, class of 1999. She attended Eastern Nazarene College and UMass Lowell finishing her bachelor's degree at Bay Path University in Long Meadow. She was an amazing musician and could make a cello or a violin come to life.

All who knew her will miss her smile; this beautiful smirk that made you think, 'what is she thinking' and then you'd burst into laughter together just because. No words needed to be said, but you'd just laugh.

As her obituary beautifully stated, "faith was the cornerstone of her life. Beautiful inside and out, Melissa was a shining example of what it means to live a life rooted in faith, love, and service." She strove to walk alongside our Lord each and every day.

She adored her husband and twin daughters. Nothing was more important in her life than spending time with them, caring for them, and loving them.

Some of her classmates from WCS wanted to start this GiveSendGo campaign to help with finances for her family as Sam and the girls walk through this time...and beyond.

They are thankful for anything you are able to give. While the girls can't comprehend the permanence of their mom not being here because they are so young, she will live on through them, through Sam, through her family and friends like you who will always tell of the memories we had with sweet Melissa.

Thank you for your generosity and your help in keeping Melissa's legacy alive.

Blessings!