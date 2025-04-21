Help Melissa Fight Cancer

Hello, Shane and I, have started a fundraising campaign for our friend Melissa Crandall, who has been recently diagnosed with breast and bone cancer. As a faithful follower of Jesus Christ, a loyal wife and a loving mother to her three sons, Melissa is in dire need of our support during this difficult time. We want to ensure that she has the resources she needs to focus on her health, faith and well-being.

God calls us to carry each other's burdens and lay our lives down for one another. Together as the body of Christ we can lighten this heavy burden for the Crandall Family.

Galatians 6:2 "Carry each other's burdens, and in this way you will fulfill the law of Christ"

The goal of this campaign is to raise $25,000 to cover the costs of treatments, take time off of work if needed, and supplement her income. Melissa is a wonderful mother and friend, and we believe that with our support, she can overcome this challenge and continue to be a shining light in her community.

Please consider contributing to Melissa's campaign today. Your generosity will go a long way in helping her fight cancer and continue to be the amazing mother and friend that she is. Thank you for your support!