Supporting Meghan Beller Sterett

Dear family and friends,

As many of you know, our sister-in-law, Meghan Beller Sterett, recently received a diagnosis of stage 4 pancreatic cancer. While saddened and shocked by this news, we are in awe of Meghan and Dominic’s heroic hope and trust in Divine Providence.

Their entire family is blessed beyond words at the outpouring of love and support with which you have already surrounded them. But above all, the assurance of your prayers has given them great peace during this time. We know this storm of prayers has only just begun!

The discovery of Meghan's cancer comes at a time when their family is already in a place of transition. In June of 2023, thanks to Dominic's ability to work remotely, their family embarked on a year long adventure around the country in their camper. After concluding their journey last August, they and their three children returned to Front Royal and moved into a temporary rental as they discerned where to settle permanently.

Meghan will soon undergo a biopsy and begin initial therapies. The full scope of her treatment regimen is not yet established, but it will likely involve travel, which will add a complex layer of financial burden to the overall medical and family expenses. Dominic and Meghan are self-insured through an excellent cost-sharing provider, but the cost of medical treatment and adjunct therapies will far exceed their coverage. It is in times like these that the generosity of friends and family is more important than ever. We ask you to prayerfully consider supporting them financially in whatever ways you can as they navigate the long road ahead.

May God bless each and every one of you for the support and generosity you have shown thus far, and may we all strive to be open to the inspiration of the Holy Spirit as we unite in prayer for our dear Dominic and Meghan.



