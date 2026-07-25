Megan Ahern Postulant Year Needs

I am entering religious life with the Sisters of Life in NY! I have a packing list of many things I don’t yet own. The cost of all of these things adds up and would be so grateful for your support! Your gift will contribute to a fund to be able to purchase some of the following items:





20 mock neck turtle necks 10 short and 10 long sleeve ($12 each- $250 total)

Black Rain Coat ($40-60)

Black Fleece ($40-60)

Black Sweater ($20-$40)

Black Winter Coat ($200)

2 pair of Black Lace up Shoes ($200-$250)

1 pair black snow boots ($100)

A Bible with Footnotes ($70)

Other Personal Needs/ Clothing for the year ie: 10-12 tall socks, 10-12 plain tee shirts, shampoo/ conditioner, soap, face wash etc.

($500)

Class Supplies for 5-6 Classes ($50)

Letter writing supplies ($50)

1 Wrist Watch ($30)

1 travel alarm clock ($30)









to learn more about the Sisters of Life see the videos linked!