Help the Meggs Family

Goal:
USD $300,000
Campaign funds will be received by Zack Meggs
May God Be with you!
Blessings in this new year and Trump's return. Keep the faith always!
We are proud of you. Your family are true patriots. We are now more determined than ever to stand against tyranny.
I am sorry my country did this to your family. It is despicable. I wish I could do more.
Blessings to you and your beautiful. You've been treated so unfairly, YET Jesus fully understands and loves you!
Hope things get better for you and your family. Its a tragedy what happened to the J6 protestors and should never happen again. Your sacrifice is not forgotten and I hope someway your sacrifice will do good for your family and our country. God Bless America! Never surrender! I cant give much as I want,im a new mother who just had open heart surgery and temp on welfare but must do what i can.
God be with your family.
I hope you get pardoned soon. Bless your family .
We must all help our fellow patriots.
I wish I had more to give, God Bless You
Keep the faith. Things are looking up for you and our country.
God bless you.
Praying President Trump will pardon you soon after taking office. Merry Christmas! God Bless you and family
GOD Bless You All !
December 23rd, 2024
Well its my 4th Christmas in prison.
As bad as that sounds from where you are sitting. It has really given me a time to reflect.
I don't have the shopping , the meals, the gifts. the lights. I don't have the crowded stores and excitement that we all feel around this time of year. I get to experience the true meaning of Christmas without the noise we are often trapped in when the Holidays approach. I get to spend time with God. I truly get to sit here with nothing but the bible I read and my prayers.
This year please take a moment out when you are at the busiest time with all of the stress and anxiety the Holidays can cause and let God know you know that this Christmas is all about him sending his son so that we may have eternal life.
Without him , there is truly nothing to celebrate.
On the down side , I do not have my family. I haven't for the past 4 years. To hold my wife as the kids and grandkids open gifts and laugh. I miss that more than you can ever imagine. So I try not to think about it. I actually began tearing up as I wrote it. Prison does that, It gives you 2 lives. The one you have outside and the one you have in here. They have to be separated because emotionally it would be too much to bear.
So when you have the family around this year. Share the Joy of Christ and let them know how much you love and care for them. Treasure this time. It truly is the greatest gift we can receive.
I am hoping this is my last update until I am out and back to work. But I will do more updates to let you know how we are doing. You have become part of our extended family and we greatly appreciate it.
Please give what ever you can , we still have 2 months of bills to pay before I get out ( assuming Trump Pardons me).
I know it's a tough time of year for everyone financially , but please give whatever you can. Even a small amount is greatly appreciated.
Merry Christmas and God Bless everyone of you .
God Bless America.
Kelly Meggs
December 7th, 2024
Hey all, this is Kelly and Connie's son. I want to thank you all for your continued support. As you may have seen recently that Biden pardoned Hunter, but the good news is that Trump posted on social media shortly after about the Jan 6 hostages as he called them! This is a good sign as it means Trump should be pardoning the Jan 6ers. This means that my dad could be coming home soon enough! Thank you all, have a blessed Christmas and God bless you all!
November 24th, 2024
My first announcement is that my book "Fight Fight Fight " was released on Amazon this past week. It has been the number one selling New release on Amazon in political process for the month of November at last check.
I have no way of seeing that but my family has told me as well as some other friends.
I do not profit personally from this book. The proceeds will go to provide for my family though.
Please get a copy and share it on social media. It is mostly a political opinion book a quick read at 84 pages.
Well the election is over and for many of us across the J6 landscape it literally feels like a thousand pound weight has been lifted from our shoulders. For the past 4 years my family as well as the family of many others have had to put their heads on their pillows each night trying to block out the thoughts of how long will this tourment last. It appears we finally had our answer and it came in a way we all prayed would happen, but based on the past 4 years never trusted truly that it would.
Our prayers that were once energetic and defined had become dull and seemingly unheard. It just goes to show you God will answer your prayers but maybe not on the schedule you would choose. It seems he had a bigger plan than any of us had ever imagined as we rotted away in the DC Goulag. The red wave we hoped for in 2022 simply turned out to be a farce and for many of us cemented the thought that this may never end the way it should with Justice and Truth.
But now with all of you speaking up and voting in a Republican House , Senate and Donald Trump we can see that the tides have shifted and we all may be going home. If he keeps his promises which he always does, we should be home by the end of January ending the 4 years of torture that has not only effected me , but even to my youngest grandchild who I have held only one time for a brief few minutes 2 years ago. I don't know how you regain the first 3 years of a childs life other than try to be the best Pappa I can be going forward. I hope my three grandkids can look back one day and see that I was imprisoned for my belief in the freedoms of our country. Standing in a line to protect those speaking out against, at the minimum, election interferance. I hope they realize I did it all so they could one day stand as well against the corruption that has plagued our country. I think J6 opened the eyes of many Americans and made them asked the question of "what is going on here."
My Thankfulness is given to God and all the people he has sent to step forward and help my family.
I can honestly say without each and every one of you I would not have a house to go back to. When you sit down for your Thanksgiving meal know that you have made it possible for me to be with mine for Thanksgiving next year.
As for this year we still need your help. We have a little over 2 months left and I will be able to get back to work and provide for my family again.
Please give all you can afford , I know things are still tight but anything you can do is greatly appreciated.
I am praying these are the last 3 Holidays I have to endure here. Jan. 20th can't come fast eneough.
Thank you
God Bless you and your family
God Bless America
Kelly Meggs
October 23rd, 2024
Hello all, this is Kelly and Connie Meggs' son. I am posting an update for you all. We thankfully endured the recent hurricanes hitting near our home. My father remains incarcerated in Memphis and we do not know when he will return. These past 4 years have taught me just now much my father truly means to this family and to each of us. I just wanted to thank you all for your continued support and to keep us in your prayers. God bless.
October 6th, 2024
October update,
Well it has been a year since I arrioved at FCI Memphis . I had at the time of my arrival assumed that my appeal would have been done by now but unfortunatly it has not been done. We are basically waiting on the election , which Constitutionall should not affect my appeal but it obviously does in todays judicial system.
I have written about the "seperations of powers " portion of the Constitution on a few occassions most recently in the New American Magazine. If you are not a subscriber I highly recommend it. It covers alot of constitutional issues in our country and I would say one of the most informative news sources you could have to seperate the reality from the noise of alot of the other media out there.
The seperation of power is under attack as we see the lines of the Legeslative branch and the Judicial branch intertwining right before our eyes. You need to look no further than January 6th and all of the Trump lawsuits to see it in action fully.
Unfortunatly those guilty of the crime of crossing Constitutional lines are also now in charge of protecting against that very crime. They literally have to be prosecuted by themselves. So it is easy to see how it has become so manipulated over the last decade. I can honestly say that it is becoming apperent through appelet and Supreme court recent rulings that it hasn't reached terminal velocity and can be reigned back in. But it will take someone with strong fortitude to do that and I don' t see anyone currently in a position of authority to do it. Mybe that changes in the not to distant future.
Anyway back to me and my family. We survived the Hurricane even though it did get a little closer than expected , we ended up with a few large branches down and some screens blown loose. This is about as good as you can wish for when a storm of that size gets as close as it did , I think less than 75 miles , to our house. We continue to struggle to keep things afloat at the house as another roof repair was needed last month. Fortunatly we have been blessed twice by roofers who are fair and honest. We have several big expenses coming up taxes and homeowners insurance, as we pay them outide of our mortgage.
I once again THANK YOU for all you have done for my family. I also once again ask for anyhelp you can give. Most importantly please share this update with others and let them know our story. Post it on social media. I hate to keep asking for help but I am limited to what I can do , I was talking to another J6 guy here the other day and realize this has cost me an unreal amount of money.
I have personally lost over a million dollars since I was arrested , In salary lost , 401k clear out, rental property sold and attorney fees. So your support has been not only life saving but also God sent.
I can never repay you all for your generousity , but I can promise it is truly needed and truly appreciated.
You are all a blessing not only to me but to my wife , children and grandchildren.
God bless you and God bless America.
Kelly Meggs
September 11th, 2024
Hello Everyone
I am hoping we are in the final few months of this ordeal. I need to get home and we have a few things happening in our favor the next few months:
#1 The election is one way to get out . Please make sure you VOTE and take 10 friends each.
#2 My appeal is in process which should lead to a substantial reduction from the 12 years I originally recieved.
#3 Sentence reduction request to fix the portions of my sentence that was done in error after all of the apellet and Supreme Court rulings.
I am hoping God can keep things working for us in the mean time. It is not easy seeing my family go through with absolutly no ability to provide the way I have all of my life. This is actually the hardest part of being in prison, not being able to be there for them emotionally and financially. I do what I can by writing these updates and hopefully soon you will see a few bookd I have written be published, which will benefit J6 familes. Please look out for that , hopefully the next time I write I will have more information on where to get them etc..
Thank you in advance for anything you can do, also it is important to please share the link to other groups , facebook pages, X or twitter accounts etc.. I know it is hard out there the way the economy is and I hope this all ends soon. I can never thank you all enough for saving our home. I thank you , my wife , kids and grandkids all thank you .
God has some how blessed us wth all of you and it is greatly appreciated.
Thank you and God bless America
Kelly Meggs
July 24th, 2024
We have been standing on the edge of losing our home now for almost the last year. Somehow every time we get close another miracle occurs and we can hang on a little longer. You have been that miracle to me and my family. You are the blessing God has given us.
As January 6th defendants we have seen a lot of the political persecution that has been going on in this country longer than others have, They have started noticing the high profile case like , Bannon, Navarro and Trump and it has brought it to their attention. But as January 6th defendants ,with NO violent charges or assaults , we have seen it more than anyone else.
I have been incarcerated for 42 months ( 3 and a half years) without holding my grandkids or hugging my wife in over a year. I honestly can't tell you when I will see them again at this point as I am 780 miles away from home. My wife was recently released from prison and is now back home with the daunting task of trying to keep the farm and family afloat alone. I was basically the only one working for the last 15 years, she did a lot of volunteer work, so it is not easy for her to find a job.
I know you answer the call every time I post an update and I still am in awe every time they tell me how much you have helped. Believe me we have drained every resource possible including investment accounts , 401ks and any savings we had or I would never ask you for your help.
This time I am asking for a little more. I know you are all very Patriotic and are probably involved in many groups in your churches or online in social media. I am asking you to help us this month by sharing this post and a link to our Give Send Go on your Facebook, twitter , Instagram, Bible study , Sunday school and with anyone else you can think of. Our efforts have been falling behind and we are faced with a losing proposition unless we do more. Please put this post everywhere and help us save our home.
My home and my family is all I have left, cars are gone , jobs are gone, retirement gone , any resemblance of my prior life is gone.
I understand the economy and how tough it is for each of you right now . But if you can just give something no matter what it is and share this post so we can get more people helping us I would be very grateful.
We have survived only because of you and your help. I know God has put it on your heart to help us in the past and we just ask that you add this one extra step of sharing it to others.
Thank you all for everything you have done
God Bless you and God Bless America.
Kelly Meggs
June 18th, 2024
Hello everyone,
Well I have been at FCI Memphis for 9 mths now and am doing okay. I once again wanted to reach out to you all and say thank you but also ask again for any help you could give. I have not been posting because I was able to sell things to keep us going. I have now been incarcerated (wrongfully) for almost 3 1/2 years. It has taken everything I had and alot of help from all of you to keep the family a float. I have had to cash out 401k , sell investment accounts and an investment property I had for my retirement. But God has provided miraculously so far. I know he will continue.
It is just becoming very obvious that It is going to take a major effort from anyone who can help to get us through the next few years. I was sentenced to 12 years. I have some appeal issues that should come out in my favor but we have to wait until the end of this year to see. It is starting to get to the point where we have to sell our home/farm and be left with nothing or find a way to raise the money to pay it for a while. I obviously want to keep our family home so I am going to do what I can. I have been working in here but the pay has been only about $50 a mth and thats the best we can make at this facility since we do not have Unicorp job programs.
My wife went to Prison on October 31st and I have not been able to speak with her since then in any way. It has been extremely difficult but I know this to shall pass. She is scheduled to be out soon. It is tough , as we face our 25th anniversary this year , to have been apart this long and the last 7 mths not even hearing her voice is more of a tourture than the BOP could ever dish out.
I also know alot has been going on in the country that shows alot of people are beginning to understand what has been happening and are beginning to see the light and what is needed to right the ship. May God keep opening eyes and blessing this great country. The truth continues to come out and if the Congressmen who like to talk about J6 would actually do something about it instead of talk we may see an end to this nightmare sooner rather than later.
I have told you before , I have worked my whole life. I never needed anything from anyone. I was the one who took care of others. But I now sit here in the 8x10 cell asking for any help that you can give. May God bless you and God bless America.
Thank you all,
Kelly Meggs
December 21st, 2022
Merry Christmas, from the DC Jail. My last update was March of this year , sure doesn't seem that long ago which is good and bad. I have seen two years of my life fly by , even though the days seem so long but the months tick by . Our trial was as expected we had 20+ witnesses and FBI Agents all say we didn't plan anything .npt one person brought up said we did it But I was found guilty of a crime I would never even consider in a million years. Free speech is gone , they can and WILL hold everything you say against you. My advice to all of you is destroy every electronic device you own. They will look through your messages and paste them together to seem nefarious. I always said I didn't care about privacy because I was not doing anything wrong , I didn't have to do anything wrong the Prosecution just made it up to fit the narrative and made up their own evidence. Literally taking messages 3 months apart and making them seem to be a statement. It has been a tough road but my faith in God has never been stronger ! The truth was shown but it hasn't set me free yet !!! It will I know for a fact because I AM INNOCENT! Time will show what really happened in this planned event that trapped so many in it . Attorneys working hard!
Thank you all again for the support and helping us ! God Bless America ! If you aren't singing the anthem with us at 9 pm stand up and join in. Write your congressman. You can Help !
September 25th, 2022
Hey everybody, sorry for the gap in between updates. Thank all y'all who donated from the Cowboy Logic interview and thank all yall who were donors before as well. My fathers trial will begin next week and it has been almost 2 years since I have seen my father, so continue your prayers for my father and my mother so that their trials go well and he can finally return home where he belongs. God Bless and have a wonderful Sunday!
March 13th, 2022
3-13 update
Sorry it has been so long the system was down for a while and I am just getting back to the updates. Epoch Times did an article this week showing the truth about our actions on Jan 6th. Assisting police officers and helping injured, not the prosecution lies about some crazy conspiracy and the rest. We have evidence that proves every single allegation by the prosecution is an outright lie. We look forward to showing the videos and evidence to the world so all those who chose to believe the false stories can be silenced. We stand 100% for this country not against it. Please keep us in thoughts and prayers and as someone constantly reminds me John 8:32
\" and you shall know the truth and the truth will set you free\"
God bless you all!
- Kelly Meggs
March 12th, 2022
Hey guys, sorry for not updating lately. A lot has transpired since the last update. My fathers trial date has been moved again towards the end of the year. February 17th marked one year since my parents wrongful imprisonment started. It has now been over a year without having seen my father. He is still strong, but everyday gets a little bit harder for him as well as they many other men inside those walls of the facility. My mother is still out on her ankle bracelet, but her trial also is being moved down the road as well. Keep praying everyone as God will deliver us from this evil and we will get through this stronger than ever. Thank you for your donations as it is truly the only reason we have been able to keep the property and keep everyone fed! Thank you all! God bless
January 17th, 2022
update 1\16\2022
Well this week brought new FAKE charges against us. In another attempt to cover the already fake narrative they have spread they put out new charges that could not be further from the truth . The good news is several media sources and prior prosecutors have seen through the smoke screen. please keep the truth out there and let people know we are not what they say we are it is a completely bogus story !Made up of chopped up texts taken completely out of context and lies.
We are not or ever have been against this great Country ! We love America even while we are wrongfully incarcerated for things we did not do. We would never do anything to hurt this country regardless of the party in the Oval Office , disapprove, Okay , but harm it or its great Citizens of any political party in any way NEVER !
A complete pack of lies !
please keep us in your prayers and thank you all for everything you have done to help me and my family !
I thank God for you all , all of the time ! You are all a true blessing for writing us , donating to us , sending Christmas gifts to my grandchildren and telling our story the Truth!
Thank you all !
