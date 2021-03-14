Help the Meggs Family

On February 17th, both my parents, Kelly and Connie Meggs were arrested in relation to the events at the Capitol on January 6th, you can Google their names if you wish to find more to the story(albeit, the mainstream media is lying, evil and deceitful), but I am sure you know who they are. This has left me, my sister, my 10 year old nephew, and my 2 year old niece without our parents and grandparents. We have income less than $10,000 a year combined and have to pay the mortgage, utilities and grocery bills to keep our farm. This money will go towards keeping our land, feeding our animals(horses, goats, donkeys, dogs, etc), keeping food on our table, bills as well as legal fees.. We are a good Christian family, I am active in my church as well as my mother who gave her time to helping those in need at a religious thrift store. My parents are good people who love their country and wanted to support their president, Donald Trump, and did nothing wrong.