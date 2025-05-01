Megan's Graduation Gift

Hello, my name is Megan Sorenson and I'm a graduating high school senior. As I complete my studies, I'm excited to share with you my dream of becoming a birth doula. This fall, I'll be starting my training and education to support women and families through one of the most transformative experiences of their lives - childbirth. With your help, I'm hoping to raise $5000 to get started on this incredible journey.

As a birth doula, I'll be providing physical, emotional, and informational support to expectant mothers and their family's during pregnancy, labor, and the postpartum period. My goal is to empower women to make informed decisions about their health and well-being, and to help them feel confident and supported throughout their pregnancy and childbirth experience.

But before I can start this new chapter of my life, I need your help. I have been saving babysitting money for a few years now and have half of what I need to purchase a reliable vehicle to get to and from my training and clients. That's where you come in! With your support, I'm hoping to raise an additional $5000 toward the purchase a reliable vehicle that I can use for my training and work.

You all have meant so much to me and have been an incredible part of my journey thus far. Thank you for taking the time to read about my campaign and my dreams. Your support means the world to me, and I can't wait to share this journey with you. Together, we can make a difference in the lives of women and families in our community.

#MegansBirthDoulaJourney #BirthDoula #EmpoweringWomen #SupportingFamilies