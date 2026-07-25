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Megan's Mission Trip Fundraiser

Goal$5,000 USD
Raised$1,050 USD

Fundraiser created byBroderick Johnson

Fundraiser funds will be received by Megan Follett

Megan's Mission Trip Fundraiser

One of our Burn Ambassadors (front desk employees), Megan Follett, has been accepted into a missions trip program through Adventure in Missions (AIM)! Megan means so much to us here at Burn, but her love for the Kingdom and helping others come to know Christ is what truly makes her special to us. We would love to help her raise funds towards the cost of this mission trip.


Here is what Megan has to say:


"The organization that I've been accepted into is called AIM which stands for Adventures in Missions (https://adventures.org/). The program I will be apart of is called World Racers (https://www.worldrace.org/). I would be leaving for a training camp in Georgia on August 28th and need to have raised at least half of the total funds of $22,300 ($11,150) by the time of the training. This program would have me traveling for 11 months to 11 different countries - Kenya, Uganda, Rwanda, Vietnam, Cambodia, Thailand, Malaysia, Indonesia, Peru, Ecuador, and Colombia.


The mission statement for AIM is: " We develop Christ following leaders to be the change this world needs. We do this by showing disciples how to walk as Jesus trained his disciples to walk using his method"

The mission statement for World Race is "To take responsibility in partnership with King Jesus and His Church to reveal His Kingdom on earth by sharing the Gospel, making disciples, and revealing the Kingdom."


Matthew 28:19 "Go ye therefore, and teach all nations, baptizing them in the name of the Father, and of the Son, and of the Holy Ghost:"


If you take this to God and he puts it on you to help support Megan with this mission trip, I know Megan would greatly appreciate it.


Thanks so much.

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