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Megan's Misfortune

Goal$10,000 USD
Raised$450 USD

Fundraiser created byJerry Gariety

Fundraiser funds will be received by Megan Garcia

Megan's Misfortune

Megan recently (6 months ago) joined our office and has quickly become an integral and necessary member of our team. She is punctual, conscientious, thorough, kind, and proactive. In short, she is everything you would hope for when hiring someone unknown to you. She works seamlessly with team members who have 20 years and shows the same respect and hustle for other newly hired members.


Shortly after coming to work in our office, Megan and her significant other suffered a series of unfortunate trials. First, they purchased a home in Wichita, KS. On the night after closing and before moving in, thieves stole her AC/Heating unit which her insurance refused to cover due to it being a theft. The thieves also stole copper wiring in the house, causing a total power outage.


That same day, while driving in Wichita, she was involved in a major vehicle accident in which her vehicle was a total loss.


Finally, while using a generator for basic electrical needs, she and her significant other suffered CO2 poisoning which required them to be life-flighted to the hospital. As she had recently been employed, she did not have medical insurance to cover any of her treatment or the emergency response.


Any normal human suffering one of these calamities would feel overwhelmed...imagine 3 within the space of a few weeks. Noone can deal with stacked troubles of this kind by themselves.


We would like to request that you help by both giving and sharing this with anyone who you feel would be inclined to help.


She has not asked for anything but after all she has endured, we don't think she has to.


PLEASE HELP



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